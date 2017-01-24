Before Badrinath Ki Dulhania’s teaser, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan have this big reveal. Read more

Badrinath Ki Dulhania marks Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan’s third film together. Badrinath Ki Dulhania marks Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan’s third film together.

There’s a teaser in the teaser. Confused? Well, even we were, when Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan went live on Instagram to reveal a big secret about their upcoming film, Badrinath Ki Dulhania. The actors announced that the teaser of the title track will be out on January 30 at 11 am in the morning. Along with it, Alia and Varun, spoke about how they would miss the entire journey of Badri.

The actors were completely in their characters and in the middle of their shooting. They also made the audience take a walk through the sets of the song, which increased the anticipation a bit more.

Recently, Alia and Varun created a huge buzz when they performed at the Umang Festival 2017 on the film’s songs, teasing the fans with a sneak-peek into its title track. Even since the announcement of the film, the actors have been sharing all the dope about the film on their social media accounts.

Check out some pictures of Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan from their recent performance:

(Picture credit: Varinder Chawla)

(Picture credit: Varinder Chawla)

(Picture credit: Varinder Chawla)

(Picture credit: Varinder Chawla)

(Picture credit: Varinder Chawla)

Badrinath Ki Dulhania is a sequel of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. But, its second part is no where connected to the prequel. The film has been extensively shot in Singapore and is directed by Shashank Khaitan.

The year of 2016 has been a fruitful one for both the actors. Alia won accolades for her performance in Udta Punjab and Dear Zindagi. She even went on to win the Best Actor Female award at recently held Filmfare. On the other hand, Varun’s last outing – Dishoom did decently well at the box office. Apart from Badri, Varun is also prepping up for his next film Judwaa 2.

