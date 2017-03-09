Badrinath Ki Dulhania: Alia Bhatt’s Vaidehi represents inequality between men and women, says Mahesh Bhatt

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan’s film Badrinath Ki Dulhania is a rom-com. Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan’s film Badrinath Ki Dulhania is a rom-com.

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan’s Badrinath Ki Dulhania is just a day away from its release and advance booking is already open. While many have already booked their tickets, for those who are yet to make up their mind about watching the film, Mahesh Bhatt offers just the reason. Alia’s father and ace filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt took to Twitter to talk about Alia’s character, Vaidehi, in the film. He wrote that Alia’s character “in ‘Badri’ brilliantly spotlights the severe inequality that persists in our country between men & women. It actively challenges the conception that women must adhere to traditional masculine norms to prove their worth.”

Ever since the filmmaker has watched the film at a special screening in Mumbai, he has been all praise for Alia’s character. He wrote, “Concealed in the heart of this romantic comedy is a poignant social message. Varun & Alia r wonderful. It’s a triumph for Shashank Khaitan.”

Even Soni Razdan, Alia’s mother, was quite impressed by Varun and Alia’s performance. She wrote, “BKD : heartwarming heartbreaking and completely surprising @Varun_dvn @aliaa08 charm the socks off ShashankKhaitan is a superb storyteller.”

#Badrinath ki Dulhania Actively challenges the conception that women must adhere to traditional masculine norms to prove their worth. — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) March 9, 2017

@aliaa08 Ur character in ‘Badri’ brilliantly spotlights the severe inequality that persists in our country between men & women. Loved it ! — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) March 9, 2017

BKD : heartwarming heartbreaking and completely surprising @Varun_dvn @aliaa08 charm the socks off ShashankKhaitan is a superb story teller — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) March 7, 2017

In a recent interview, Alia admitted that she is a feminist and that’s why she could relate so much to her character in the film. However, she clarifies that being a feminist or believing in feminism does not mean male bashing. “She (Vaidehi) is a feminist and very ambitious. I love that about her and I am really connected with that. She is very sensitive but at the same time she is more mature.”

The 24-year-old actor says feminism calls for gender equality but people misunderstand the essence of it. “I am not saying women are greater than men. I don’t believe it is the right way to put it. I just feel there should be a similar treatment (for both),” Alia told PTI. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Badrinath Ki Dulhania is a story of a small town ambitious couple. The film releases on March 10.

