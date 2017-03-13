Badri aka Varun Dhawan is soaked in the Holi spirit with his Dulhania Alia Bhatt, see pics

Karan Johar shared a lovely pic of Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, fully soaked in the festive spirit, on his Twitter account. Karan Johar shared a lovely pic of Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, fully soaked in the festive spirit, on his Twitter account.

It seems the colours of Badrinath Ki Dulhania has kept its lead pair Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan drenched even on Holi. Both the actors were seen in the spirit of the festival of colours while promoting their film with full passion and zest. And it seems like their efforts are converting into box office success as well. And no one is more proud than their mentor Karan Johar. Karan himself shared a lovely pic of the stars, fully soaked in the festive spirit, on his Twitter account. Going by the picture, one can see that both Alia and Varun, splashed in Holi colours, are interacting with a crowd. Karan wrote, ” Badri and his dulhania wish you a very happy Holi!!!!!#BadrinathKiDulhania.”

Both Alia and Varun took to their Instagram accounts to wish people a very happy Holi. Looks like the two actors are extremely happy with all the love that the film is getting from the audience. Varun spoke about the movie during a recent award show. “It’s not a time pass film. It has a message in it and the best part is that people have understood the message. Critics have liked the film and even the audience is liking it,” Varun told PTI.

Badri and his dulhania wish you a very happy Holi!!!!! #BadrinathKiDulhania pic.twitter.com/hu68oqDh5F — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 13, 2017

The film is going from strength to strength at the box office. Badrinath Ki Dulhania has collected Rs 43. 05 crore during its first weekend. That’s a massive opening weekend collection for any film. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, #BadrinathKiDulhania has a ROCKING weekend… Jumps past ₹ 40 cr mark… Day-wise growth says it all. Fri 12.25 cr, Sat 14.75 cr, Sun 16.05 cr. Total: ₹ 43.05 cr. India biz. EXCELLENT!”

Alia earlier told reporters that she was happy to see the kind of love coming her way for her performance in the film. The actor also says she was excited to meet children of her mentor Karan Johar, who became the father of twins through surrogacy last week.

