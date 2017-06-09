Babumoshai Bandookbaaz trailer: Nawazuddin Siddiqui as a shabby contract killer has no remorse about being cruel. Watch video

Babumoshai Bandookbaaz trailer: Nawazuddin Siddiqui has embraced the character of a severely destructive person Babumoshai Bandookbaaz trailer: Nawazuddin Siddiqui has embraced the character of a severely destructive person

We can comfortably call 2017 as the year of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s brilliance. The year began for him with Haraamkhor and later he was seen in superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster, Raees. Many said it was Nawaz who held Raees together. Now two of his upcoming films MOM and Munna Michael have him playing characters as varied as chalk and cheese. Nawaz is literally everywhere. And before we could count the number of films he has in store, the trailer of Babumoshai Bandookbaaz landed today, bringing the talented actor back in the lead role. He is wearing a clingy lungi, while carrying a radio in his arms and gun tucked in his waist.

The teaser of Babumoshai Bandookbaaz proves that Nawazuddin has embraced the character of a severely destructive person, who has no touch with his human side and has meaningless sex. He kills people blatantly and refuses to be apologetic about it, as long as he gets paid for his job. The movie is boasted to be an offbeat film that essays the journey of a contract killer. Nawaz took to his Twitter page and shared the teaser. He wrote, “Lo dekh lo Aa gaye hai hum leke Babumoshai Teaser @BabuBandookbaaz @biditabag #BabumoshaiBandookbaaz.”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui had watched James Bond films to prepare for his character. He had said earlier that James Bond was the first person to came to his mind after he read the script of the film. “When I read the script, Bond immediately came to mind. In terms of the clothes and styling, my character doesn’t have anything in common with him. Yet, I wanted to make him cool,” he said in a statement.

Directed by Kushan Nandy, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz is an action thriller also starring Divya Dutta, Bidita Bag, Murli Sharma, Jatin Goswami and Shraddha Das. In 2016, the film was the talk of the town when it was reported that Chitrangada Singh walked out of the movie, after a rift with the director, Kushan Nandy. It was reported that she had issues of shooting some love-making scenes with Nawaz. The film is expected to release in August, though the final date is yet to be decided.

