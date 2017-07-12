Divya Dutta on ‘walking out’ of Babumoshai Bandookbaaz trailer launch: This is funny to hear, why would I cry?

Divya Dutta plays an important role in Babumoshai Bandookbaaz Divya Dutta plays an important role in Babumoshai Bandookbaaz

It was just yesterday that Babumoshai Bandookbaaz trailer launched, and we are still not over the dashing performances by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bidita Bag, and Divya Dutta. However today, there were a couple of reports that suggested that Divya Dutta being a senior actor was not invited on stage during the press conference that followed the trailer launch. And because she felt left out she quickly walked out of the venue, crying.

To know what actually happened, we spoke to Divya Dutta herself, and she rubbished this piece of news, and laughed. She said, “I have passed that stage in life, really. I have been around for twenty years! I left because it got late and I had other commitments. Before leaving I spoke to the director, Kishan Nandy. If I had felt like that (left out), I would go up on stage anyway!”

The report also suggested that Divya Dutta was ignored at the trailer launch and that she was apparently snubbed and left waiting in the audience while the rest of the cast and crew walked on to the stage. To clarify her side of the story, Divya further told us, “This is funny to hear, why would I cry? I am so happy with the way the film has come out, I loved the trailer and I loved being a part of the film!”

Divya Dutta plays a pivotal role in Babumoshai Bandookbaaz along with Bengali actor Bidita Bag who is making a debut in Hindi films with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film is set to release on August 25, 2017.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd