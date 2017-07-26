Babumoshai Bandookbaaz song Barfani: Nawazuddin Siddiqui will set your screens on fire. Watch video

Babumoshai Bandookbaaz Barfani song: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s romantic song. Babumoshai Bandookbaaz Barfani song: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s romantic song.

Babumoshai Bandookbaaz’s trailer had promised another intense performance from Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The actor plays an assassin who kills people in order to earn money. He is insensitive but proud. While we thought that no one can fall in love with such a person, the makers have revealed his love story through a melodious track titled Barfani. Nawaz is seen wooing Bidita Bag in a not-so-romantic way. But eventually, the woman falls for the kind of person he is. We hear him saying, ‘I am not tall but definitely, dark and handsome,’ which yet again reminds us of his tweet. But without deviating, lets come back to the song.

So, the song shows Nawazuddin Siddiqui sharing some intimate moments with his co-star Bidita Bag. There is a purity in the kind of love the two exchange but while the scenes are going to make your heart race, the song blends well and becomes a soothing experience. Sung by Armaan Malik, the song has been penned by Gulzar.

The singer shared the song on Twitter and wrote, “Here’s #Barfani a song based on the Rāg Jog from @BabuBandookbaaz. Music by @gauravdagaonkar & Lyrics by #Ghalib.”

Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, which also stars Jatin Goswami, Shraddha Das, Anil George, Bhagwan Tiwari, Jeetu Shivhare, Murli Sharma, Divya Dutta and Sachin Chaubey, will hit screens on 25th August.

The film will clash with A Gentleman, which stars Siddharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles. Nawaz recently appeared in Munna Michael, which is getting good response at the box office.

