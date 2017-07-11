Babumoshai Bandookbaaz: Nawazuddin Siddiqui returns in his badass avatar reminding us of Gangs of Wasseypur, watch video

Babumoshai Bandookbaaz: Nawazuddin Siddiqui steals the show in the trailer. Babumoshai Bandookbaaz: Nawazuddin Siddiqui steals the show in the trailer.

There isn’t any doubt that Nawazuddin Siddiqui is a brilliant actor and spells magic on-screen every time he makes an appearance. After giving some stellar performances in Gangs of Wasseypur, MOM, Raman Raghav 2.0 and Kahaani, Nawaz is now set to blow away your mind yet again with Babumoshai Bandookbaaz. The trailer for his upcoming flick has released and looks like Nawaz is back with his badass avatar reminding us of Gangs of Wasseypur.

Nawaz’s character named Babu is not just a ‘bandookbaaz’ in the film, but a ‘natakbaaz’, a ‘stylebaaz’ and what not. Babu is a contract killer who also has his way with ladies. Though the trailer starts on a lighter note, with Nawaz teasing and flirting around with Bengali beauty Bidita Bag, it slowly takes an intense tone, and leaves our hearts racing by the end of it.

Though Babumoshai Bandookbaaz is chiefly a thriller, the trailer promises the movie to be an interesting mix of romance, action, and thrill while showing us the world with Babu’s eyes. And his world has a number of people at his disposal, namely a Yamraj, a chela and definitely a lot of women. The trailer seems to have captured the essence of Uttar Pradesh really well and the dialogues are so natural and authentic, that it feels like the movie will surely take us through a heart-wrenching story of crime and back-stabbing.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s performance in the recent release, MOM starring Sridevi was also lauded by critics and audience alike. The Kushan Nandy directorial also stars Divya Dutta, Bidita Bag, Jatin Goswami, Shraddha Das and Anil George. After a lot of delay, the film is finally set to release on August 25.

