Babumoshai Bandookbaaz first look: Nawazuddin Siddiqui answers nature’s call. But why the gun? See pic

The first poster of Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, in the lead role has made us wonder. The actor’s face is hidden but through his dressing, we get to know that he plays a lower-middle-class man who is out to answer nature’s call. But why carry a gun for it? Well, the actor is said to be playing the role of a contract killer along with the Force 2 actor Tahir Raj Bhasin who will be seen putting up a good fight against Nawaz. Apart from these two actors, the film will also star Chitrangada Singh, who after a long time is coming back on screen.

Babumoshai Bandookbaaz has been directed by Kushan Nandy, son of ace producer Pritish Nandy. The film was supposed to be released last year but due to lack of resources, the date of release had to be shifted. The film had issues with Federation of Cine Technicians and Workers of Eastern India over payment of dues in Kolkata.

Apart from that, the film release date was delayed due to Chintrangada, who had a face-off with the director. She told a daily saying, “We finished the shot and Kushan said that he didn’t like it. He wanted me to lie on top of Nawaz. Now let me tell you that I was wearing a petticoat for that scene. I turned around to tell Kushan about my predicament. I told him: ‘Ho toh gaya. Kyun kar raha hai aise? Please try to understand that I am wearing a petticoat. But, he was in no mood to listen and we ended up having a big, loud argument. And wait till you hear this! A few minutes later he went and told Nawaz that we had shot the intimate scene very well!! Can you beat that?”

This is for the first time that Nawaz and Chitrangada would be sharing the screen space.

After beginning 2017 with a stellar performance in Raees and Haramkhor, Nawaz is ready to surprise the audience with Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, Manto and Munna Michael, which is one of the most awaited films as the actor would be seen dancing with Tiger Shroff.

