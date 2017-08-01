Babumoshai Bandookbaaz director Kushan Nandy: CBFC has given me an adult certificate. Then why the 48 cuts?

Kushan Nandy has expressed dismay and surprise over CBFC’s decision to suggest 48 cuts to Babumoshai Bandookbaaz. Kushan Nandy has expressed dismay and surprise over CBFC’s decision to suggest 48 cuts to Babumoshai Bandookbaaz.

There is a freshly brewed controversy, yet again, related to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The CBFC has asked for 48 cuts in the upcoming Bollywood movie Babumoshai Bandookbaaz which stars Bidita Bag and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead.

On this, director Mr Kushan Nandy has expressed dismay and surprise. Nandy told indianexpress.com, “CBFC has given me an adult certificate. Then why the 48 cuts? Are they trying to tell me that the adults who to come to see it, need to be monitored and supervised to the content they are viewing?”

He further added that he will be next, approaching the tribunal for justice. He said, ” This is downright idiotic. We are hopeful that the tribunal will do justice!”

Mr Ashoke Pandit who is a filmmaker, social activist Currently, Member of the CBFC, and Vice President of IMPPA lashed out at CBFC’s functioning. He had said, ” Mr Pahlaj Nihalani Chairman CBFC has done it again. Not only have they given 48 cuts to the Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, but also members of the screening committee humiliated the producer for the choice of subject and the female lead’s clothes.”

Following this controversy, the Indian Film and TV Directors Association has organised a press conference to discuss this issues and possible action against CBFC’s ruling.

This is not the first time that CBFC has acted against an adult film, earlier Lipstick Under My Burkha directed by Alankrita Shrivastava had also been ridiculed and banned by the CBFC.

They had called it a “too much lady-oriented” film.

