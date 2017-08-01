Babumoshai Bandookbaaz director Kushan Nandy: CBFC has given me an adult certificate. Then why the 48 cuts?

Latest News
Babumoshai Bandookbaaz starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bidita Bag has given 48 cuts by Central Board of Film Certification. Director Mr Kushan Nandy has expressed dismay and surprise and wondered the CBFC has given his film an adult certificate. Then why are they giving 48 cuts?

Written by Komal RJ Panchal | Mumbai | Published:August 1, 2017 8:32 pm
kushan nandy, babumoshai bandookbaaz, babumoshai bandookbaaz cbfc Kushan Nandy has expressed dismay and surprise over CBFC’s decision to suggest 48 cuts to Babumoshai Bandookbaaz.
There is a freshly brewed controversy, yet again, related to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The CBFC has asked for 48 cuts in the upcoming Bollywood movie Babumoshai Bandookbaaz which stars Bidita Bag and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead.

On this, director Mr Kushan Nandy has expressed dismay and surprise. Nandy told indianexpress.com, “CBFC has given me an adult certificate. Then why the 48 cuts? Are they trying to tell me that the adults who to come to see it, need to be monitored and supervised to the content they are viewing?”

He further added that he will be next, approaching the tribunal for justice. He said, ” This is downright idiotic. We are hopeful that the tribunal will do justice!”

Mr Ashoke Pandit who is a filmmaker, social activist Currently, Member of the CBFC, and Vice President of IMPPA lashed out at CBFC’s functioning. He had said, ” Mr Pahlaj Nihalani Chairman CBFC has done it again. Not only have they given 48 cuts to the Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, but also members of the screening committee humiliated the producer for the choice of subject and the female lead’s clothes.”

Following this controversy, the Indian Film and TV Directors Association has organised a press conference to discuss this issues and possible action against CBFC’s ruling.

This is not the first time that CBFC has acted against an adult film, earlier Lipstick Under My Burkha directed by Alankrita Shrivastava had also been ridiculed and banned by the CBFC.

They had called it a “too much lady-oriented” film.

  1. P
    pankaj
    Aug 1, 2017 at 8:48 pm
    Adult certificate doesn't mean you can show p-o-r-n, An who told this director that to adult he can show anything in his movies? Movie is not a private affair between two persons..
    Reply
