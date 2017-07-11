Nawazuddin Siddiqui on being selective: I’ve seen friends being greedy on signing films and then failing

Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays the role of a sharp shooter in Babumoshai Bandookbaaz. Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays the role of a sharp shooter in Babumoshai Bandookbaaz.

Babumoshai Bandookbaaz looks impressively content driven. The film that Chitrangada Singh gave up because she was reportedly uncomfortable doing love scenes with Nawazuddin Siddique has Bidita Bag, and she shines through the trailer. After the launch of the trailer, when Nawazuddin was asked if he has become selective in choosing his films, he said, “Of course, whenever the time comes, every actor wishes to do films with good scripts. I pick a script which makes me feel like I have done good work.”

However, on being asked if he rejects the films more often, now that he is an established actor, he said, “I don’t have a stature to reject films. But there are many reasons to reject a film, a character shouldn’t resemble an earlier character that I have played. After Gangs (Of Wasseypur), I got around 200 scripts, if I had signed them then, you wouldn’t get to see me in this film. There comes a time that you have to think and act. I have seen a lot of friends being greedy on signing films, and failing.”

While Nawaz refrained from commenting on his earlier co-star in Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, Chitrangada Singh, director Kishan Nandy, cleared the air on the whole controversy. He said, “There were multiple issues with her, we might need another press conference for that. She had my script with her for one and a half years. The script was detailed, it had everything specified and even then if someone has any problem, I can’t force anyone.”

The director refuted that the issue was surrounding intimate scenes with Nawazuddin. He said, “There was no issue of intimate scenes because she had already shot it. She had issues with script and wanted few things to be changed. It was her decision.”

Actor Bidita Bag eventually replaced Chitrangda and Nandy says he couldn’t have been happier. “I was waiting for an opportunity like this, where I could give an impressive performance and getting to work with Nawaz sir was a bonus. I am thankful to her (Chitrangada Singh) for leaving this role and I got it. Working with someone of Nawazzudin Siddique stature, I feel proud,” Bidita said.

Nawazuddin Siddique and Bidita Bag starrer Babumoshai Bandookbaaz is slated for a release on August 25, clashing with A Gentleman that has actors Siddharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead.

