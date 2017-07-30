Babumoshai Bandookbaaz actor Bidita Bag supports Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s racism tweet

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bidita Bag star in lead roles in Babumoshai Bandookbaaz. Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bidita Bag star in lead roles in Babumoshai Bandookbaaz.

Bidita Bag, who Model turned actor Bidita Bag, who will be seen opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, has supported the actor’s latest remarks on racism in movies and beyond. Bidita said the only colour or skin an artiste needs is”camouflage”. “I feel, the only skin we need, as artistes, is camouflage. Those who are colour-blind will never see what abilities he (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) has as an actor and a person. “Nawazuddin has never been the one to play it (a character) black or white. He has even taught me to be a chameleon and get into the skin of the character, as per director’s vision,” she said. Earlier this month, Nawazuddin had criticised the bias against dark-skinned people after the film’s casting director Sanjay Chouhan, reportedly said it would be weird to cast fair-looking people opposite the actor.

Thank you for making me realise that I cannot be paired along with the fair and handsome because I’m dark and not good looking, but I never focus on that,” the Gangs of Wasseypur actor had tweeted. Bidita added, “It is good that I’m not paired opposite fair and handsome people. I’m paired opposite someone who has fair and lovely thinking and I value that. It’s my honour and privilege that I got to watch him perform. “He is one of the best actors that I have ever worked with. I will always cherish his ability to get into the skin of the character and become that person for the entire duration of the shoot.” In Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen in the role of a sharpshooter.

The film is slated to be released on August 25.

