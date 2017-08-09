Baba Ramdev makes Bollywood debut with Yeh Hai India

Baba Ramdev’s upcoming film Yeh Hai India to release on August 18, turns into the Public Ambassador of the film. Baba Ramdev’s upcoming film Yeh Hai India to release on August 18, turns into the Public Ambassador of the film.

Baba Ramdev has officially come on board as as a supporter and promoter of the film ‘Yeh Hai India’ starring Gavie Chahal and Deana Uppal. Baba Ramdev is promoting this film in favour of national interest and has no monetary gains in the same. His all networks and channels will be prominently supporting the film in the coming week.

Baba Ji was also recently approached by makers of the Akshay Kumar’s starrer Toilet- Ek Prem Katha, since the said film also covers a national cause, but he denied to it. However after watching Yeh Hai India, Baba Ramdev felt like this film had the soul of India and hence decided come on board as of one of the staunch supporters of the film.

Yeh Hai India starring Gavie Chahal & Daena Uppal in lead roles, directed by LomHarsh, produced by Sandeep Choudhary under the banner of DLB Films is all set to release on 18th August, 2017. Yoga guru Baba Ramdev has come on board to promote the upcoming film Yeh Hai India. He will also be seen in the song Saiyan Saiyan from the movie.

“The country that has a population of millions, a country where Vedas were discovered; few people around the world have a wrong perspective about this country. India is no more (just) a country of snake (charmers), it has advanced,” Ramdev said in a statement.

“India has the capability to lead the entire world. This change in the picture of India has been showcased in the film ‘Yeh Hai India’. Hence after a lot of thinking I’ve taken a decision to strongly support this film and I also expect every citizen of India to support such films,” he added.

“I’m really thankful to Babaji who’s lent his full fledged support to my film. We couldn’t have any better public ambassador for our film,” Harsh said.

