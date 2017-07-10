Baashaho: Esha Gupta brings back the Parveen Babi and Zeenat Aman era. Will she recreate the same magic? See photo

Esha Gupta will be sharing the screen space with Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi for the first time. Esha Gupta will be sharing the screen space with Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi for the first time.

Baadshaho looks like one badass film with six people who are up for a chase. Till now, we saw the rugged looks of its characters but now, we got a glimpse of the glamour up i store in the film for us. Over a tweet, the makers have released the look of Esha Gupta, who looks nothing less than a fashion queen. The moment you see her, you can easily connect her style to yesteryear divas Zeenat Aman and Parveen Babi. If you go back to the era of 70s, you will see female leads sporting scarves around their necks with high buttoned dresses or wide-collars. Even Shabana Azmi and Neetu Kapoor followed the same style in many of their films. So will Esha recreate the fashion of that era, a glimpse of which she also gave in Rustom last year?

Esha Gupta has always been considered as a woman of fashion. She has turned heads for her red carpet appearances or even casual wears. And we would definitely agree that she has been bringing back the best era of fashion. The actor matches up to the men of the Baadshaho gang of this gangster saga set in the backdrop of the 1975 Emergency. Now, this look has made us keen to know if we would come across a glamorous look of Ajay Devgn, Ileana D’Cruz and Emraan Hashmi too in the film.

While Esha and Ileana are working with Ajay and Emraan for the first time, this would mark the second collaboration for the male leads with director Milan Luthria.

Talking about the film, the director says the setting of the film is completely different from that of his 2010 film, Once Upon A Time In Mumbai, “Even if people feel the hangover of Once Upon A Time in Mumbaai looking at Baadshaho it’s ok. I don’t fear that comparison (referring to story and recreating the success of the film) as both the stories are completely different.”

“One was a gangster film about the rise and fall of two gangsters, this (‘Baadshaho’) is an action drama film about the six main characters and the heist that takes place against the backdrop of 1975 Emergency period,” he said in a recent interview.

