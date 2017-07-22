Baaraat Company actor Anurita Jha says success is the way to avoid being stereotyped

Anurita Jha’s latest film Baaraat Company is out on July 28. Anurita Jha’s latest film Baaraat Company is out on July 28.

Actor Anurita Jha, who made her debut with Gangs of Wasseypur, says the only way one can avoid getting stereotyped in Bollywood is by giving successful films. Anurita featured in the 2012 two-part drama movie by Anurag Kashyap and went on to feature in last year’s film Jugni in which she played a Punjabi woman. “If a film does well stereotypes are broken. Unfortunately Jugni didn’t work otherwise whoever has seen it loved my work and thought I was a ‘Sardarni’. You can never be stereotyped if you’re successful.

“Like Aamir Khan is never stereotyped. It’s only when people don’t see a lot of you, they remember you with your last best,” Anurita said. The actor says to break away from being typecast in the film industry one needs to deliver hit films but the frenzy around box office numbers is just saddening. “Unfortunately the parameter of a successful film is only counted by the box office numbers today. It’s sad. 80 per cent of the films we have are only star driven and not all are high on content. “There are good films which go on to become a successful movie purely on the basis of content. I don’t base my film choices thinking I need a hit. But of course I would want my films to do well.” The actor is currently geared up for the release of her latest, Baarat Company directed by Syed Ahmad Afzal.

“I thought this space of a fun film would be very interesting for me because before this I did Jugni and Gangs of Wasseypur which were both heavy duty emotional drama. It (Baarat Company) made me laugh so much even while reading the script,” Anurita says. The actor, however, is aware that coming in the industry with no insider connection does mean the choices to do a variety of roles do come down.

On whether it is difficult for an outsider like her to bag the kind of roles she wants to do, Anurita says, “The choices that one want to explore are definitely not as much as one would want to but out of whatever you have, you do your best. This is my fourth film, so I am sure there are lots of opportunities for me.” Baarat Company is scheduled to release on July 28.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App