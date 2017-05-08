Baahubali: The Conclusion: This behind the scene elephant moment reveals, the VFX that took the film to a whole new level

Along with SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, the people who also deserve a huge applause are the makers and other crew members of the movie Along with SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, the people who also deserve a huge applause are the makers and other crew members of the movie

After completing nearly a week at the box office SS Rajamouli’s film Baahubali: The Conclusion, have taken the industry by storm. Within 10 days the film managed to cross the Rs 1000 crore making another record in the history of Indian films. Along with SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, the people who also deserve a huge applause are the makers and other crew members of the movie, who had also given their blood and sweat, to make sure nothing about the film looks unreal.

In Baahubali: The Beginning, the film had an iconic moment when Shivdu scoops the giant shivlinga from the ground to place it under water and keep his mother away from suffering. SS Rajamouli, wanted recreate something in the second part to where Amarendra Baahubali can also show his love and devotion to his mother, using his immense strength. In the second part, we witnessed Prabhas’s entrance where he fights with an elephant to protect Shivagami. It was one of the moments which gave us all goosebumps. The scene was put in perspective of Baahubali’s immense strength and love for his mother.

You might feel the similar hair-raising moment when you see the making of the scene. The mechanical elephant almost looked like real one, in terms of texture, size, and event movements. You can even hear a voice in the background of the video, that is instructing them to make the movement of the animal and the efforts resulted into a perfect looking elephant, convincing enough to confuse it for a real elephant.

Baahubali is the most extravagant film Indian cinema has ever produced. The massive success of the first part had only led to an extreme level of anticipation and excitement for Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, not only to find out-Why Kattappa killed Baahubali- but also to see the brilliance in it’s action scenes.

