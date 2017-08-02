Baahubali fame Scarlett Wilson slaps an actor for vulgar gestures on a film’s set

Scarlett Wilson will next be seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Gold. Scarlett Wilson will next be seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Gold.

British model-actor Scarlett Wilson, best remembered for sharing screen space with Prabhas in Baahubali: The Beginning song “Manohari”, showed why it takes some real sass to give back to those who try to take advantage of you. The star apparently lashed out at a fellow actor for making unwanted advances at her, and passing vulgar gestures. According to a report in News Nation, Scarlett slapped a man on the sets of her upcoming film titled Hansa – Ek Sanyog.

As per the report, Scarlett was shooting for an item song for the film when actor Umakant Rai began making lewd gestures towards her. Scarlett lost her cool when he tried to touch her hair. And just when you thought the incident would’ve been forgotten like any other episode on a film’s set, Scarlett instead hit Umakant and made sure the shoot was stopped and ultimately stormed out of the sets.

The crew members later confirmed the incident and said Umakant was even thrown out of the sets. News Nation even reported that producer Suresh Sharma will be filing a complaint with the Film Federation of India seeking an apology from Umakant. If he doesn’t budge, his acting license will be cancelled.

A still from the song “Manohari” from Baahubali: The Beginning. A still from the song “Manohari” from Baahubali: The Beginning.

Scarlett, who will next be seen in Akshay Kumar’s Gold, began working in Bollywood in 2009. She was even an assistant choreographer for TV show Chak Dhoom Dhoom, and has done a number of modelling and television assignments too. She has appeared in TVCs with actors like Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan.

Scarlett has featured in a lot of item songs in south Indian films, apart from Bollywood movies like Shanghai, Bajatey Raho and R…Rajkumar. She participated in Dare 2 Dance in 2014 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa in 2015.

Scareltt Wilson with her husband Pravesh Rana. Scareltt Wilson with her husband Pravesh Rana.

Scarlett Wilson tied the knot with Bigg Boss fame and Emotional Atyachar’s host Pravesh Rana in 2016.

