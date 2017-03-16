Watch Baahubali 2 trailer: SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali The Conclusion is way grander than Baahubali

Baahubali 2 trailer: watch the heart-stopping Baahubali The Conclusion trailer here. Baahubali 2 trailer: watch the heart-stopping Baahubali The Conclusion trailer here.

Baahubali 2 trailer is finally out and we are still trying to catch our breath after watching the 2.2-minute clip full of magic, action and visuals that only a filmmaker such as SS Rajamouli can muster. The film, titled Baahubali: The Conclusion, brings to an end the saga that began in 2015 and had the whole of India enthralled. It is too early to say why Kattappa killed Baahubali but we can promise you that you are in for an extravaganza come April. The only issue you can have is that the trailer is yet to land in Hindi but the subtitles make it easy to understand.

Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film brings a satisfying end to the epic saga which began with Baahubali. The action is grander and so are its protagonist and antagonist — Baahubali (Prabhas) and Bhallaladeva (Rana Daggubati). Since the last film, they seem to have grown in size as they indulge in a battle unto death. But it is the action sequences and the grand visual effects which take our breath away. A particularly poignant moment is when we see Baahubali telling Kattappa that nobody can kill him till he is by his side. Given that we know that his protector murdered him, the urge to know why Kattappa killed Baahubali has only increased. Watch out for Anushka Shetty in her young avatar.

Watch: Baahubali 2 trailer

The film is presented by Karan Johar, just like Baahubali. The Tamil version will be distributed by Sri Thenandel Films in Chennai and Chengaplet. Baahubali: The Conclusion has been dubbed in Malayalam and will be distributed by Global United Media.

Rajamouli had earlier said about Baahubali 2, “First part is an introduction of characters, we haven’t really gotten into the plot. The characters are established and we’ve given all a hook line. The first part was starters and the second part is the actual meal.”

Baahubali 2 will see Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan and Sathyaraj in important roles. The film will hit theatres on April 28 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam.

