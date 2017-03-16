Baahubali 2 trailer reaction: Prabhas, Rana Daggubati film gets star rating from fans, celebs. Watch video

Baahubali 2 trailer reaction: The drama between characters of Prabhas, Anushka Shetty and Rana Dauggupati is what seems to be the highlight of the film. Baahubali 2 trailer reaction: The drama between characters of Prabhas, Anushka Shetty and Rana Dauggupati is what seems to be the highlight of the film.

The climax of Baahubali: The Beginning had all of us waiting to know why Kattappa killed Baahubali. Now the wait is almost over as the trailer of Baahubali: The Conclusion has arrived on our screens this morning. While the trailer didn’t reveal anything about what the nation wants to know — why Kattappa killed Baahubali — but has enough meat to keep you intrigued and waiting for the release of the film on April 28. While the trailer played on your phone and computer screens, it was also shown in 300 theatres in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Baahubali 2’s trailer received a reception as grand as any full-fledged film.

You must have seen Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and personalities like Rajinikanth being welcomed on screen by the audience with money being showered on them but for the first time, a trailer got such an overwhelming response. The audience has given thumbs up to SS Rajamouli film’s trailer. One of the audience members said, “The trailer has very good visual effects and impactful fight sequences. Going by what we have just seen, it would not be wrong to say that the sequel is surely going to be better than the first part of the film.” On Twitter too, the trailer is getting an amazing response in all languages. But a few of the fans have been left disappointed with the background music of the film and are hoping that the same does not happen to the entire film.

The trailer gives a sneak peek of all emotions like love, greed, betrayal, guilt and revenge and war sequences that shape this epic drama. However, the drama between characters of Prabhas, Anushka Shetty and Rana Daggubati is what seems to be the highlight of the film. Of course, the makers have also put a lot of emphasis on the action in the film that is designed to demonstrate the legend of Baahubali’s physical power.

Telugu actor Sai Dharam Tej wrote, “Whistle worthy moments throughout the trailer,All the best to @ssrajamouli garu #Prabhas @RanaDaggubati @tamannaahspeaks #Baahubali2Trailer.” Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote that she might have to join a class where they teach how to think like Rajamouli, “Baahubali2Trailer 😳..😳😳.. followed by some more 😳😳😳. Followed by,I will enroll in a class that taught How @ssrajamouli brain functions .🙏”

Nandamuri Kalyanram wrote, “A trailer that guarantees goosebumps. #Baahubali2trailer is outstanding. Congratulations Prabhas, @RanaDaggubati, @ssrajamouli garu and team.” Director Ram Gopal Varma wrote, “Trailer of not the Mother of Movies,but the F*cking Grandmother of Movies..A MegaBahubalian Salute to @ssrajamouli.”

Hitting the ball to the boundary every time is 1 thing..But Pushing the boundary every time you hit the ball is @ssrajamouli ‘s thing! — Ram Pothineni (@ramsayz) March 16, 2017

My god what a trailer!!!! #Bahubali2trailer ! Can’t wait for the film — Rohit Roy (@rohitroy500) March 16, 2017

Cannot Wait@ssrajamouli is in a visionary league by himself 😊👏🏽👍🏽 http://t.co/IZ15DtriQi — atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) March 16, 2017

Trailer of not the Mother of Movies,but the Fucking Grandmother of Movies..A MegaBahubalian Salute to @ssrajamouli http://t.co/OoFY4lm3R1 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 16, 2017

#Baahubali2Trailer 😳..😳😳.. followed by some more 😳😳😳. Followed by,I will enroll in a class that taught How @ssrajamouli brain functions .🙏 — Samantha Ruth Prabhu (@Samanthaprabhu2) March 16, 2017

A trailer that guarantees goosebumps. #Baahubali2trailer is outstanding. Congratulations Prabhas, @RanaDaggubati, @ssrajamouli garu and team — Kalyanram Nandamuri (@NANDAMURIKALYAN) March 16, 2017

Within a few hours of its release, the Baahubali 2 trailer was trending worldwide. SS Rajamouli thanked fans and wrote, “Thanks a million everyone…🙏🙏🙏…trending worldwide within an hour…”

The trailer was shared by the star cast on Twitter as well as on Facebook. Despite the leak of the trailer, it doesn’t seem that the expected response has been affected. The theatres where fans got the chance to watch the trailer before the entire world were houseful, which makes you think what will happen when the film will finally release.

The trailer, just like the film, has been released in multiple languages — Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi simultaneously. The film, which stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty, Sathyaraj and Ramyakrishna among others, is scheduled for April 28 release. So, the wait of knowing why Kattappa killed Baahubali continues.

