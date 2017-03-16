Baahubali 2 trailer launch live updates: SS Rajamouli says Baahubali is going to be a franchise

Baahubali 2 trailer launch live updates: A sequel to 2015’s Baahubali, Baahubali: The Conclusion stars Prabhas, Rana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty and Sathyaraj. Baahubali 2 trailer launch live updates: A sequel to 2015’s Baahubali, Baahubali: The Conclusion stars Prabhas, Rana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty and Sathyaraj.

Here are live updates from Baahubali 2 trailer launch event with SS Rajamouli, Karan Johar, Prabhas and Rana Daggubati in attendance. Baahubali: The Conclusion launched on Thursday morning.

5.15 pm: What is difference between Baahubali and Baahubali 2? SS Rajamouli says, “The film is a continuation of the first film. I have just upped the effects and action sequences, the story is the not re-touched.”

5.13 pm: Karan Johar said, “This is the biggest movie event in my 25-years long career .”

5.10 pm: SS Rajamouli on why Anushka Shetty, Tamannah Bhatia are not present at the trailer launch, “They are both busy and I wanted to keep people curious.”

5.02 pm: Baahubali is going to be a franchise, says Rajamouli. “Baahubali film will only be part one and two. Don’t want to kill a golden choose just because I want to make money,” said the director.

4.58 pm: The kind of goosebumps the Shivalinga scene had given in Baahubali, I wanted that kind of reaction in Baahubali 2 too, hence the introduction scene on elephant, says Rajamouli.

4.54 pm: Rana and Prabhas on their physique in Baahubali 2: It is not computer generated. We have worked for 5 years for these films.

4.50 pm: Did Karan Johar give inputs for Baahubali and Baahubali 2? The filmmaker says, “Have you watched the kind of films I make, I can never give inputs for such a huge film. I am associated with this film, that is enough.”

Baahubali 2 trailer landed on our screens in the morning. The SS Rajamouli epic, Baahubali: The Conclusion, will release on April 28 but the interest in the film is sky high. From Prabhas’ Baahubali and Rana Daggubati’s Bhallaladeva’s battle unto death to that all-important and really annoying question, why Kattappa killed Baahubali, this film is supposed to have it all.

While the trailer was released in the morning, an official trailer launch is on in Mumbai in the presence of film’s director SS Rajamouli, actors Prabhas and Rana Daggubati and Karan johar who is presenting the film. After being a part of film’s trailer launch in Andhra Pradesh — where the trailers were shown on 300 screens — the team is in Mumbai to answer all the questions sans one, why did Kattappa do what he did.

A sequel to 2015’s Baahubali, Baahubali: The Conclusion stars Prabhas, Rana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty and Sathyaraj. The trailer has got record views and trended worldwide. It also marks a grander return of the film which changed the rules of Indian filmmaking.

