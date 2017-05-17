Post Baahubali 2 success, Karan Johar is on a celebration spree. See photos

Karan Johar is enjoying a good phase post Baahubali 2 success. Karan Johar is enjoying a good phase post Baahubali 2 success.

SS Rajamouli’s epic Baahubali 2 has already grossed Rs 1450 crore worldwide at the box office and is likely to create Rs 1500-crore club this week. And this gives a big reason to Karan Johar, who is one of the producers of the blockbuster film, to party. Karan loves to spend time with his close friends and they too seems to be on their toes to oblige him. Who all were a part of this get-together? Karan’s close friend Alia Bhatt and her Student of the Year co-star Sidharth Malhotra.

Other close friend of Karan, producer Aarti Shetty, was also seen here. This is not the first success celebration of Baahubali 2 for sure. A day before, designer Manish Malhotra shared a picture on his Instagram account and we saw a group of friends, including Karan Johar and his mother Hiroo Johar, Gauri Khan, Shweta Bachchan, Neha Dhupia, Nitasha Nanda and others. He captioned the image as, “After A Long Working Day the Most Relaxing can be Dinner with Friends . @karanjohar dinner for our wonderful @nandanitasha.”

But, yesterday night it was Alia and her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth who came together to meet Karan. The Hindi dub version of Baahubali 2 has been marketed and distributed by Karan’s production house– Dharma Productions.

See pics of Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra together at Karan Johar’s house:

Also see the photo shared by Baahubali 2 producer Karan Johar’s bestie Manish Malhotra:

Karan Johar is enjoying a good phase post Baahubali 2 success and is also currently busy with his twins, Yash Johar and Roohi Johar.

