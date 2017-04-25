SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 will make filmmakers feel like TV serial directors: Ram Gopal Varma

Sarkar director Ram Gopal Varma often invites controversy for his nasty tweets and messing up with other celebrities. Sarkar director Ram Gopal Varma often invites controversy for his nasty tweets and messing up with other celebrities.

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma on Tuesday said S.S Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubali 2: The Conclusion will make most filmmakers feel like amateurs.

“I have a strong feeling Rajamouli’s ‘Baahubali 2’ will make rest of all filmmakers in the country feel like amateur TV serial directors,” Varma tweeted.

The second part in the Baahubali franchise is slated for release on Friday, April 28. The movie will finally shed the light on why Kattappa killed Baahubali, the question that has plagued film-goers for the last two years.

The film stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan and Sathyaraj.

Meanwhile RGV is busy wrapping up Sarkar 3. Presented by Eros International and produced by Allumbra Entertainment, Wave Cinemas and AB Corp, Sarkar 3 is the third film in Varma’s Sarkar series. Sarkar, which released in 2005, is set in the world of Indian politics. Its sequel Sarkar Raj hit the screens in 2008.

The third film in the hit franchise has Amitabh Bachchan reprising his role of Subhash Nagre. The film will also feature Yami Gautam, Jackie Shroff, Manoj Bajpayee, Amit Sadh, Rohini Hattangadi, Ronit Roy and Bharat Dabholkar.

Just few days back Big B had shared some pictures from the film’s sets where we saw him in a completely new and rockstar kind of avatar.

The 74-year-old actor had tweeted, “Reshoot in progress : After long hours of debate and discussion RGV & I decided to change the look of SARKAR 3 ! Jus’ kidding ! But you shall be hearing of this pretty soon !!! SARKAR 3 !!”

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan was seen offering prayers to Lord Ganapati in a song from Sarkar 3, which has been sung by the actor himself.

