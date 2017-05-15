Baahubali 2: SS Rajamouli film will make Rs 1000 crore in pure profit. Here’s final break down of film’s earning

Baahubali 2 is expected to have a worldwide business of Rs 1500 crore. Baahubali 2 is expected to have a worldwide business of Rs 1500 crore.

SS Rajamouli’s film Baahubali 2 was never an underdog. Still, its new-found identity as a giant box office blockbuster will take some time to sink in. SS Rajamouli’s potion of visuals and mythology was a movie that Indians were consistently denied. As Baahubali mania is sweeping the globe, indianexpress.com spoke to trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai to know more about film’s overall business.

The film is running into its third week and has already garnered a whopping Rs 1390 crore so far. Asked about the expected business of Baahubali 2, Sreedhar told indianexpress.com, ” The film is expected to have a worldwide business of Rs 1500 crore. It can also collect above Rs 1500 crore the way it’s performing .” Asked if it will touch an unprecedented Rs 2000-crore mark, Sreeddhar said, “Rs 2000-crore seems too far fetched but it will surely collect more than Rs 1500 crore.”

The final break down of film’s earnings:

Sreedhar also informed that Baahubali 2 had collected Rs 300-400 crore from pre-sales rights of the movie. Both parts — Baahubali 1 and Baahubali 2 — were made on a budget of Rs 450 crore. Producers, however, didn’t make a profit from the first film. When asked what will be the producers’ share ( the profit that actually matters) this time, Sreedhar said that producers will easily make around Rs 500-600 crore. “Since the entertainment tax varies from place to place, it’s very difficult to arrive at an exact figure. However, after deducting entertainment tax and distributors’ share from an estimated figure, producers will have a profit in the range of Rs 500-600 crore,” Sreedhar said. Sreedhar also predicted that Baahubali 2 will have an expected profit of Rs 1000 crore (nett).

Commenting on film’s performance in southern states, Sreedhar said, “The film has collected Rs 92 crore in Tamil Nadu. Baahubali 2 has also collected Rs 50 crore in Kerala which is impressive.” Film’s Hindi version has collected Rs 432.80 crore.

Also Read: Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari to work on screen adaptation of a bestselling novel

Baahubali 2 is months away from releasing in China. Asked if Baahubali 2 will weave the same magic as Aamir Khan’s film Dangal in China, Sreedhar said, “Baahubali 1 didn’t do well in China as there is no dearth of Hollywood action-based, high on visual movies. So, I can’t comment on Baahubali 2’s performance in China.” When asked if Baahubali 3 will materialise, Sreedhar replied in the positive vein, “Baahubali franchise is a gold mine. Baahubali 3 will surely happen.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd