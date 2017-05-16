Baahubali 2: Singapore finds SS Rajamouli film ‘too violent’, gives it adult certification

Baahubali 2 has collected Rs 1425 worldwide and is inching towards Rs 1500-crore mark. Baahubali 2 has collected Rs 1425 worldwide and is inching towards Rs 1500-crore mark.

S S Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 has got an ‘adult’ certification by Singapore censor board. The censor board deemed the Indian epic too ‘violent’ in nature. Some scenes like the beheading of soldiers were found objectionable by the board. Based on this, they decided to give Baahubali The Conclusion ‘NC16’ certification, which means nobody under the age of 16 can watch it. Apparently, this has surprised Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chairperson Pahlaj Nihalani.

“We granted Baahubali 2: The Conclusion a ‘UA’ with virtually no cuts. In Singapore, they found Baahubali too violent. The war scenes, especially of soldiers being beheaded, were taken to be excessively gruesome by their censor board. In many countries of Asia and Europe more Bollywood films get ‘A’ certificate than we do in India,” Pahlaj told DNA.

Pahlaj also said that board’s decision could lie in cultural differences of two countries. Pahlaj said that while children here in India grew up on violent tales of devils being beheaded, it might be a new experience for children in Singapore. He also said that censor board would be labelled as ‘anti-religious’ if it cuts the shot of a beheading. “In India censorship is about pacifying sentiments rather than doing the right things. If we cut one shot of a beheading we are branded anti-religious. If we shorten the duration of a kiss we are prudes. And if we delete a shot of boy masturbating another boy (in Moonlight) we are branded homophobic,” Pahlaj was quoted in the report.

Meanwhile, Baahubali 2 has collected Rs 1425 worldwide and is inching towards Rs 1500-crore mark.

