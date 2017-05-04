Baahubali 2 shining example of Make in India: Venkaiah Naidu

M Venkaiah Naidu feels films like Baahubali 2 perfectly showcase the cultural diversity,beautiful landscape and languages of India. M Venkaiah Naidu feels films like Baahubali 2 perfectly showcase the cultural diversity,beautiful landscape and languages of India.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday said that filmmaker S. S. Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which is breaking records at the Indian box office, is a shining example of the ‘Make in India’ campaign.

“‘Make in India’ is reflected in all the movies that we see now one after another. They are all becoming popular not only in India, but across the globe, whether it is ‘Dangal’, ‘Sultan’ or the latest release ‘Baahubali’,” Naidu said at the 64th National Film Awards, presented by President Pranab Mukherjee at Vigyan Bhavan. Baahubali is making waves across the world. It has become a trendsetter in terms of scale and grandeur. “It is a shining example of ‘Make In India’. It features home-grown talent and has been produced by our people. I congratulate the director for his highly skilled proof and wonderful achievement which is making all of us proud,” he said.

Also read | Baahubali 2 box office collection day 6: Film beats Dangal lifetime collection, grosses over Rs 700 crore worldwide

“It’s a great honour to be present here to celebrate Indian cinema, which is a religion for all Indians. Somebody said ‘Cinema is a reflexion of the society with all boring parts cut out’,” Naidu said.

“The language of cinema is universal. Indian cinema has perfectly showcased the vast reach of our cultural diversity, our beautiful landscape, languages and promoting our national integration. Since ‘Raja Harishchandra’ in 1913, Indian cinema has undergone a great transformation,” he added.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now