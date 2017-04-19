Baahubali 2: Salman Khan Tubelight teaser to release with SS Rajamouli film?

Salman Khan’s film Tubelight teaser might be released with Baahubali 2 on April 28. Salman Khan’s film Tubelight teaser might be released with Baahubali 2 on April 28.

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubali: The Conclusion is all set to hit the big screens on April 28 worldwide, except in London where it is being screened a day earlier as a part of the celebrations of 70 years of India’s Independence. Now, we hear that the Hindi version of the film brings with it a grander surprise for fans. Not only will you solve the mystery behind why Kattappa killed Baahubali, you might also get to see Salman Khan’s Tubelight movie teaser before the movie.

. @BeingSalmanKhan ‘s #TubelightTeaser most likely to be attached with #Baahubali2 Hindi version in Theaters from Apr 28th.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 19, 2017

Baahubali: The Conclusion trailer was unveiled first on the big screen. Seems like Salman Khan’s film will also follow the lead. Will Karan Johar confirm this anytime soon? We can’t wait, as earlier there was buzz that one of the bigger upcoming Bollywood releases was hoping to tie up with the distributors, Dharma Productions, to screen the trailer of their movie. This couldn’t be a coincidence now. Could it?

Well, in an interview to DNA, Kabir Khan, the director of the film, had confessed that they were planning to release the teaser at the end of April and trailer by May. So, we are now looking for an official confirmation from the team.

Baahubali: The Conclusion starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah and Sathyaraj in pivotal roles is gearing up for a mega release worldwide. However, the movie is facing some troubles in Karnataka over actor Sathyaraj’s comments made over 9 years ago during a Cauvery row. In the meanwhile, the producer Shobu Yarlagadda is trying to solve this issue amicably. ​

