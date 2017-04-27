Baahubali 2: Ramya Krishnan aka Sivagami reveals the scariest scene of the film

Baahubali: The Conclusion stars Ramya Krishnan in the role of Sivagami, the mother of Baahubali. Baahubali: The Conclusion stars Ramya Krishnan in the role of Sivagami, the mother of Baahubali.

While a lot has been spoken about Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and the director SS Rajamouli, the female characters of Baahubali 2 have not been spoken about as much. Ramya Krishnan plays the character of Baahubali’s mother in Rajamouli’s magnum opus. In the film, the actor is shown portraying a strong character, who is the master of the Mahishmati kingdom and is fearless. However, Ramya says that during the shoot of the film, she was damn scared to do this one scene in which she was required to have a courageous expression on her face.

“When we were shooting for Baahubali: The Beginning, I had to shoot this sequence where I had to hold the baby above the water while I was under. This was a tough scene for me to shoot because the current was fast and I had to stay underwater. Chalakudy falls in Kerala is beautiful, but for a scene like this, it was tough to fight the current. At times, I even thought that I might drown,” Ramya said to a leading daily.

She adds, “SS Rajamouli had told me that I have to look fearless no matter what. So, when I was under the water, I was extremely scared but once out, I had the expression of bravery on my face.”

Ramya’s Sivagami has become immortal not only because of the film but also because of the book which released recently. While the actor is enjoying this phase of her life, she said that Baahubali is the first ever script of her career during which she did not fall asleep. “Usually, when a director narrates a story to me, I feel extremely sleepy. But when Rajamouli was narrating Baahubali for over two hours, I could not even close my eyes. I think, in my career, this is the first film where I did not sleep,” said the 46-year-old actor.

