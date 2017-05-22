Baahubali 2 producer hopes another major success for SS Rajamouli film and Dangal

Producer Shobu Yarlagadda hoped, the success of Baahubali : The Conclusion and Aamir Khan’s Dangal comes again. Producer Shobu Yarlagadda hoped, the success of Baahubali : The Conclusion and Aamir Khan’s Dangal comes again.

Producer Shobu Yarlagadda, the man behind the Baahubali film franchise, on Monday hoped the success of Baahubali: The Conclusion and Dangal, which has opened newer markets, works in the favour of the industry. “Two movies have done back to back the business of Rs 1,500 crore worldwide, opening up new markets! This hopefully augurs well for our industry,” Shobu tweeted.

Dangal and Baahubali 2 are both doing exceptionally well, and are continuing their golden run at the box office in international regions. Dangal stirred up a box office storm after releasing again in China.

Quoting a line from Paulo Coelho’s The Alchemist, Shobu said: “Everything that happens once can never happen again. But everything that happens twice will surely happen a third time.” There is a probability that Shobhu might be subtly hinting at the highly anticipated movie, 2.o starring none other than superstar Rajnikanth. The movie is said to have a budget of around Rs 400 crores.

Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion are set to have a special screening at the French Riviera in the coming days and this had led to further euphoria for the team of Baahubali. This was confirmed when the official Twitter page of Baahubali shared it.

The movie which has set high standards in terms of filmmaking in India has been directed by SS Rajamouli and has stars like Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Ramya Krishnan, among others. The producers are also hinting at the third installment in the Baahubali series but, it is yet to be confirmed.

