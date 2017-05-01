Baahubali 2: Prabhas film overthrew Aamir Khan and Salman Khan records, but failed to beat Shah Rukh Khan

Baahubali 2 crossed Rs 121 crore in India on its opening day. Baahubali 2 crossed Rs 121 crore in India on its opening day.

Baahubali 2 or Baahubali: The Conclusion has remained the most awaited film for the past two years. While the SS Rajamouli magnum opus kept its words as the biggest film made on Indian celluloid, the massive response it received on its opening weekend has only strengthened its hold at the box office for weeks to come. Its first weekend collections stand at an estimated Rs 540 crore worldwide. The Prabhas starrer winning streak began on its release day itself when it broke records earlier held by Aamir Khan and Salman Khan. However, there is still one Khan who remained unbeaten, Shah Rukh Khan.

Baahubali 2’s Hindi version collected a whopping Rs 41 crore at the box office on its day one, surpassing Salman’s Sultan (Rs 36.54 crore) and Aamir’s Dangal (Rs 29.78 crore). Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had confirmed this on Friday, April 28 itself. he tweeted, “Truly SENSATIONAL! As per *early tracking and estimates* #Baahubali2 opens BIGGER than #Sultan [₹ 36.54 cr] and #Dangal [₹ 29.78 cr]. HINDI.”

However, Baahubali 2 could not surpass the record made by Shah Rukh Khan’s Happy New Year on its opening day, which minted Rs 45 crore on first day. Well, Prabhas, who is being touted as the next big star of India, would have to pull up his socks to beat SRK, at least in terms of box office numbers and fan following. Meanwhile, the craze of Baahubali 2 is storming the overseas box-office as well.

Also read | Baahubali 2 box office collection day 3: With Rs 540 crore worldwide collection, the age of SS Rajamouli is here

The film has emerged as number 3 at the US box office right after Vin Diesel’s Fast and Furious 8 and a Hispanic-focused comedy. What is even more interesting is Baahubali 2 has managed to gross over $10 million in America despite opening on only 420 screens. Overall, the film has crossed Rs 540 crores just within three days of its release, which in itself is a celebratory moment for its team.

Now, it is to be seen how the film performs during the week and whether it will be able to beat the record of Aamir Khan’s PK which stands at Rs 792 crore.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd