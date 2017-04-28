Baahubali 2 live first day first show movie reaction: Can Baahubali The Conclusion live up to Baahubali 1?

Baahubali 2 first day first show reactions live: Baahubali 2 first day first show reactions live:

We bring you Baahubali 2 live first day first show movie reaction right from the theatres. The SS Rajamouli film stars Prabhas as Baahubali, Anushka Shetty as Devasena, Sathyaraj as Kattappa and Rana Daggubati as Bhallala Deva.

9.30 am: The fight for the throne is on, and the makers have left no stone unturned. This is apparent from the title credits of the movie. MM Keeravani’s music is dramatic, and the fans waiting with bated breath to see Prabhas on screen. To see Why Baahubali killed kattappa can be felt in the air.

9.27 am: #Showtime #Baahubali2mania The beginning of the biggest Indian movies. FDFS Baahubali 2 Prabhas intro scene is short of no celebration for the fans as the actor is welcomed on Screen with hoots and whistles. And this was just the Saaho teaser starring Prabhas that showed before Baahubali 2 begins.

9.23 am: In Bangalore, a 6 am show got housefull and the crowd was cheering in the aisles. The news of Prabhas poster being bathed in milk reminds us of a Rajinikanth release. It once again proves that Bollywood releases have nothing on the fan frenzy that a big south release can get.

9.20 am: Meanwhile, this is what Ram Gopal Varma has to say about Baahubali 2.

When a elephant like film comes,other film making dogs bark ..But #Baahubali2 being a Dinosaur ,dogs,tigers nd lions also gone into hiding — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 27, 2017

Baahubali 2 is a festival. From people rushing to the theatres at 6 in the morning (yes, people did that for the SS Rajamouli film) to people shouting Prabhas’ name during the film, theatres are no less than in the midst of celebrations. And that one all-important question, why Kattappa killed Baahubali, will finally be answered today. Add movie spectacle like India has never seen before. The Baahubali: The Conclusion trailer proved that war scenes are as amazing as anything we have seen in Hollywood, as are the massive sets and the magical kingdom of Mahishmati. SS rajamouli has promised that if Baahubali 1 was an appetiser, Baahubali 2 is the real deal. The director has told us it will have awe-inspiring VFX, story twists that will leave us breathless and actors (especially Rana and Prabhas) who have worked on their bod and look like characters from an epic.

The film is already a blockbuster, now we want to see what else it can achieve.

First Published on: April 28, 2017 9:19 am

