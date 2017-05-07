Baahubali 2 is a game changer and here’s the first trickle of criticism for Bollywood

What lessons Baahubali 2 hold for Bollywood? What lessons Baahubali 2 hold for Bollywood?

Baahubali 2’s success hasn’t come without questions. SS Rajamouli film is an eye-opener for Bollywood even as the film industry will take some time to come to terms with this reality. As Baahubali 2 becomes India’s biggest movie ever, the flurry of questions and debates will only follow from here on. Though Bollywood has appreciated Baahibali 2, there has been no comment or views on Bollywood’s failure to make a desi fantasy movie. Does Bollywood’s silence on its own failure come from an insecurity? Filmmaker Kunal Kohli on Sunday posted a series of tweets, which only make it the first trickle down of criticism that has come for Bollywood in the wake of Baahubali: the Conclusion’s giant success. Check out all that Kunal Kohli pointed out:

Baahubali 2 was not promoted on reality TV shows

Guess, where does Bollywood go when it wants to promote a film? You said it right. Shows like The Kapil Sharma Show. Big stars along with a parade of supporting cast mill around comedian-actor Kapil and beg you to watch their films. The appearance on Kapil Sharma show is a ritual that you must follow if you want to promote a movie in Bollywood.

Now, director Kunal Kohli asked if it’s really required? Baahubali 2 wasn’t promoted on TV reality shows and it saved some of its time and yours too. Kunal tweeted, “So the stars of #Bahubali2 didn’t go on reality & comedy shows & make an ass of themselves doing silly things & answering silly q&a’s.”

Promotion is okay, but why it has to be thrust down your throat?

Bollywood stars spend a hefty amount of money, their time and sweat to promote the movies. As soon as a new Bollywood movie is about to be released, stars bombard social media with constant pictures and posts from their promotional tours. And if you happen to follow these stars on social media, you know what it means to get constant alert messages on mobile phones. Now, funds manager, Prakash Jaaju has revealed that total promotional cost of Baahubali 2 in all languages is less than a Hindi film’s promotion budget. Jaaju tweeted, “Total promotional cost of #Bahubali2 in all languages is 3.5 Cr. Mostly all our above medium budget Hindi films do 8-10 Cr.” Kunal retweeted Jaaju’s tweet and said, “Now this is a case study & an eye opener as much as the film is.”

Would be wrong to see Baahubali 2 as just a box office blockbuster

Baahubali 2’s success doesn’t just lie in its box office success. Kunal asked why people aren’t discussing the content which made the numbers. Kunal tweeted, ” The juggernaut of #Bahubali2 rolls on. As amazing as the numbers are. Why aren’t people discussing the content which made the numbers?”

Bollywood doesn’t have the discipline to make a film like Baahubali 2

Baahubali 2’s sound designer PM Satheesh who has also worked on many Bollywood films said in an interview with indianexpress.com that how difficult it’s to get things done in a Bollywood film. “We ask anything to the production of Baahubali, if that’s justified, if we can logically and rationally explain that to the producer or the director, it’s done. Nobody asks another question. But here, we have to struggle so much to convince them for the basics. So, you need to have an intention and a discipline to put that money into the production,” he said.

The production budget is eaten up by a few big Bollywood stars, how do you expect quality?

PM Satheesh also said that every penny of Baahubali 2’s budget has gone into its production.“What we lack here (Bollywood) is discipline. Why is that stuff like this (Baahubali) happening in Telugu cinema and is being pulled off wonderfully there because the money for the film of this sort goes into the production? It’s not eaten up by a few big stars. If you have a 600 crore film in Mumbai, at max Rs 100 crore will go into the production, if you are lucky. Otherwise, everything is siphoned out to a few stars and people. In Baahubali, every penny has gone into the production that’s why it shows,” Satheesh said

