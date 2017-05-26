Baahubali 2: Here’s how much Karan Johar will earn from SS Rajamouli film’s success

Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions had got the distribution rights of Hindi version of Baahubali on an estimated 10% commission basis. Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions had got the distribution rights of Hindi version of Baahubali on an estimated 10% commission basis.

Karan Johar was the man behind SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 1’s hectic promotions in Hindi belt and it also paid off when the film became an overnight sensation. Baahubali 2’s Hindi version has already collected Rs 478.3 crore and Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions has surely benefited from film’s success. But how much Karan Johar is going to gain from it?

Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions had got the distribution rights of Hindi version of Baahubali on an estimated 10% commission basis, reported Bollywood Hungama. With film’s Hindi version’s collection of Rs 478.3 crore, the distributor’s share is expected to be in the range of Rs 220-230 crore. However, the report also suggests that as per industry norm, Dharma Productions can earn an estimated Rs 22-25 crore on the distribution of Hindi dubbed version of Baahubali 2, according to the report.

Baahubali 2 has so far collected Rs 1596 crore as of May 24. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted the figures, “#Baahubali2 and #Dangal WW GBOC – Till May 24th, 2017 #Baahubali – ₹ 1,596 Crs.” The film is also set to release in China. However, there has been no confirmation on the release date yet. Dangal, meanwhile, has collected Rs 809.95 crore in China. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared on Twitter, “#Dangal sets NEW BENCHMARKS in China… Week 3: Mon: $ 3.42 mn Tue: $ 3.12 mn Wed: $ 2.76 mn Thu: $ 2.51 mn Total: $ 125.37 mn [₹ 809.95 cr].”

Aamir Khan recently said that Dangal and Baahubali 2 shouldn’t be compared. “I have not seen Baahubali 2 yet but it’s a very successful film and has heard so many good things about it. I feel there shouldn’t be a comparison between the two. Both are good films in their own rights, both are Indian films which are making the country proud. I am proud of Baahubali as well and as an Indian fan I would really appreciate the fact that the film is doing so well all over the world, “Aamir told PTI.

