Baahubali 2: Did you know the baby who played Mahendra Baahubali is actually a girl?

Baahubali 2: Prabhas’ picture holding a baby went viral, there is more to these baby stories. Baahubali 2: Prabhas’ picture holding a baby went viral, there is more to these baby stories.

It seems like with each passing day, a new story about Baahubali 2 is being unveiled. At first, we discovered that Rana Daggubati is visually impaired, then a report claimed that Prabhas went penniless while shooting for the film and now, some regional dailies state that the baby who was shown as Mahendra Baahubali in the scene where Ramya Krishnan aka Sivagami gets drowned holding him above the head, is actually a girl.

Manorama Online reports that the child in this particular scene is Akshitha Valslan, who was all of 18 days when she played the infant the warrior prince, Mahendra Baahubali.

Akshitha is the daughter of Valslan and Smitha of Neeleswaram. Valslan was the production executive for the movie in the Kerala location and that’s when the baby got the unique opportunity of being part of the movie. It took almost five days to shoot her scenes.

Earlier, it was reported that the scene was shot at the beautiful torrential waterfalls in Athirapilly, Kerala. Now, it seems the filmmakers have a stronger connection with Kerala. Recently, a picture of Prabhas holding a child also went viral. There were assumptions that even this kid was a part of the film. While some reports say he played Mahendra Baahubali during his growing up years, others claim that he is a child of a fan who came visiting Prabhas on the film’s sets.

Indian Express could not separately confirm any of these reports.

Also read | Baahubali 2 bears striking similarities with 1994 Disney classic The Lion King, see pics

Meanwhile, the film has become the first Indian movie to make a record of collecting Rs 1000 crores at the world wide box office.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd