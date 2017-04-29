Baahubali 2 box office success on a non-holiday is a wake up call for Bollywood, says Ram Gopal Varma

Ram Gopal Varma wants people to touch the feet of Karan Johar for discovering SS Rajamouli–the man who made Baahubali 2 possible. Ram Gopal Varma wants people to touch the feet of Karan Johar for discovering SS Rajamouli–the man who made Baahubali 2 possible.

Before the release of SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubali: The Conclusion, Ram Gopal Varma asserted that all the Bollywood filmmakers will feel like amateurs after watching the epic film. And now after its release, the Sarkar 3 director is sure that all the Bollywood directors must be shivering after hearing about the impact this much-awaited film has made.

Baahubali 2 released on Friday and took the nation by storm with classic screenplay, majestic war sequences and finally giving answer to the big question – Why Katappa killed Baahuabali? The film is houseful everywhere and did a record-shattering business on its first day of release.

Ram Gopal Varma who is prepping up for the release of his franchise film Sarkar 3, took to Twitter to appreciate his contemporary SS Rajamouli and compared him with the Khans, Roshans and the Chopras of the Hindi film industry. “Going by MegaDinosaur day1 it’s clear @ssrajamouli is bigger than all Khans,Roshans and Chopras..I salute @karanjohar for discovering him.”

He also expressed his gratitude towards Karan Johar for discovering SS Rajamouli as he wrote, “All people of India who luvd BB2 should touch the feet of @karanjohar for him having the genius to discover a diamond like @ssrajamouli.” The filmmaker is so awestruck by the movie that he even tagged it as an era. “Like world was divided into BC and AD (before death of Christ nd after ) Indian cinema is going to be BB and AB(before Bahubali and after).” tweeted Varma

“Every superstar nd every super director in entire Bollywood is shivering in various places looking at the impact of @ssrajamouli ‘s Bahubali2,” wrote the director who thinks it is impossible for Bollywood filmmakers to come even an ounce near to the grandeur of Baahubali 2. Further commenting on Bollywood’s release strategists who make their best efforts to grab a festival weekend to ensure the success of a film, Varma replied to trade analyst Taran Adarsh’s tweet who wrote, “No Republic Day… No Eid… No Independence Day… No Diwali… No Christmas… #Baahubali2 creates MAGIC at the BO on non-holiday…” In reply to this Ram Gopal Varma wrote, “A Wake-up call to Bollywood release strategists.”

Ram Gopal Varma is a filmmaker who has been famous for speaking his mind without mincing words.

