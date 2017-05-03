Baahubali 2 box office collection day 6: In 5 days, Dangal’s lifetime record beaten

Baahubali 2 box office collection day 6: Prabhas, SS Rajamouli and others get international recognition. Baahubali 2 box office collection day 6: Prabhas, SS Rajamouli and others get international recognition.

SS Rajamouli’s film is creating new records with each passing day. The film, after giving a rocking performance on Monday, has managed to deliver a blockbuster performance at the box office on Tuesday too. The film, which stars Prabhas in the lead role, has managed to mint Rs 440 crore at the box office in India and has left behind the lifetime collection of its prequel Baahubali: The Beginning and Aamir Khan’s Dangal with a wide margin. What is even more shocking is the fact that it has created the record within five days of release.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared the figures of Baahubali 2 box office collection in his tweet. He wrote, “#Baahubali2 with it’s 5-day All-India NBOC of ~ ₹440 Crs has beaten #Baahubali – I’s ₹420 Crs / #Dangal ‘s ₹ 387.39 to emerge All-Time No.1!”

#Baahubali2 becomes the 1st Indian Movie to do $1 Million on a normal weekday post opening weekend.. Tues – May 2nd – $1.06 M Tot: $12.28 M — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 3, 2017

#Baahubali2 in Numbers.. ₹ 100 Cr Tel Share ₹ 200 Cr Hindi Nett ₹ 300 Cr Hindi Gross ₹ 400 Cr All Nett ₹ 500 Cr Gross ₹ 600 Cr WW GBOC — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 3, 2017

#Baahubali2 Fastest 1 Cr grosser at Cochin Plexes #Kerala 5 Days Total: 1.01 CR

5 Days Avg Occup: 99.38%

Total Admits: 66,831

HF SHs: 270 pic.twitter.com/6jLlfO4C3V — Forumkeralam (FK) (@Forumkeralam1) May 3, 2017

#Baahubali2 Hindi – Day 5 (Tuesday, May 2nd) BO Nett: 4 Days Total – ₹ 168.25 cr. Day 5 Nett – ₹ 30 cr. 5 Days Total – ₹ 198.25 cr. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 3, 2017

In many states across the nation, the tickets for the film have been already pre-booked for next week. And in Russia, on popular demand, new shows have been added. In fact, Baahubali: The Conclusion has become the first film to earn $1 million on a weekday.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted, “#Baahubali2 becomes the 1st Indian Movie to do $1 Million on a normal weekday post opening weekend. Tues – May 2nd – $1.06 M Tot: $12.28 millions.” Baahubali 2: The Conclusion was released in four versions – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. It started off on an extremely strong note in Telugu speaking states because of the fan frenzy but its craze among the Hindi audience had left Bollywood industry astounded.

Baahubali 2’s Hindi version has collected Rs 168.25 crore while the Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam version has brought in Rs 214.75 crore over four days at the box office. Starring Rana Daggubati and Prabhas in the lead role, Baahubali: The Conclusion is an eye-opener for Indian audiences and filmmakers.

