Baahubali 2 box office collection Day 14: It is the first Hindi film to earn Rs 400 crore

Don’t miss the irony. The dubbed Hindi version of Baahubali 2, a regional film originally made in Telugu, is all set to become the highest grossing Hindi film ever. Not a Salman Khan or Aamir Khan film, not an Akshay Kumar film but a film starring Prabhas whose name was unknown to Hindi language audience till they saw him in Baahubali 1. SS Rajamouli has indeed made Baahubali The Conclusion the first pan-India film and its box office collection is in no mood to slow down. In fact, on Wednesday, Baahubali 2 became the first Indian film to gross over Rs 1200 crore worldwide. If all goes right, with its Thursday collections, Baahubali 2 will become the first Hindi film to earn Rs 400 crore at the box office.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Baahubali2 to surpass *lifetime biz* of #Dangal [₹ 387.38 cr]… Emerge HIGHEST GROSSER… First film to touch ₹ 400 cr… HINDI. Nett.” Trade tracker Ramesh Bala shared the economics of Baahubali 2 after the film completes second week at the BO: “#Baahubali2 2 Weeks WW Box office: India: Nett : ₹ 805 cr Gross : ₹ 1020 Cr. Overseas: Gross: ₹ 230 cr. Total: ₹ 1,250 cr.”

Baahubali 2 has easily retained its supremacy in theatres despite two films coming out this Friday — Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Sarkar 3 and Parineeti Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Meri Pyaari Bindu. While RGV’s Sarkar 3 has got 1425 screens in India, Meri Pyaari Bindu has to do with 750 screens.

