Baahubali 2 box office collection Day 14: It is the first Hindi film to earn Rs 400 crore

Don’t miss the irony. The dubbed Hindi version of Baahubali 2, a regional film originally made in Telugu, is all set to become the highest grossing Hindi film ever. Not a Salman Khan or Aamir Khan film, not an Akshay Kumar film but a film starring Prabhas whose name was unknown to Hindi language audience till they saw him in Baahubali 1. SS Rajamouli has indeed made Baahubali The Conclusion the first pan-India film and its box office collection is in no mood to slow down. In fact, on Wednesday, Baahubali 2 became the first Indian film to gross over Rs 1200 crore worldwide. If all goes right, with its Thursday collections, Baahubali 2 will become the first Hindi film to earn Rs 400 crore at the box office.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Baahubali2 to surpass *lifetime biz* of #Dangal [₹ 387.38 cr]… Emerge HIGHEST GROSSER… First film to touch ₹ 400 cr… HINDI. Nett.” Trade tracker Ramesh Bala shared the economics of Baahubali 2 after the film completes second week at the BO: “#Baahubali2 2 Weeks WW Box office: India: Nett : ₹ 805 cr Gross : ₹ 1020 Cr. Overseas: Gross: ₹ 230 cr. Total: ₹ 1,250 cr.”
Baahubali 2 has easily retained its supremacy in theatres despite two films coming out this Friday — Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Sarkar 3 and Parineeti Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Meri Pyaari Bindu. While RGV’s Sarkar 3 has got 1425 screens in India, Meri Pyaari Bindu has to do with 750 screens.
- May 12, 2017 at 10:59 amIndia needed this revolution. we have for long mistaken flippancy as a subs ute for entertainment. Baahubali showed that one doesn't have to stoop to abysmal levels to.tap into debased human nature to make money. Money can be made by entertaining people while tapping into their superior senses as well.Reply