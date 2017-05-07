Baahubali 2 bears striking similarities with 1994 Disney classic The Lion King, see pics

Besides this storyline, The Lion King and Baahubali 2 are also similar in using ‘lookalikes’ well to keep suspense in the stories. Besides this storyline, The Lion King and Baahubali 2 are also similar in using ‘lookalikes’ well to keep suspense in the stories.

For those who found Baahubali 2 a bit familiar, here’s something to chew on. Fans on the internet have found some stark similarities between SS Rajamouli’s film and the Disney classic – The Lion King. Even as Disney is planning to churn out a live-action version of this classic animation film, the movie is making a buzz, thanks to Baahubali 2. Apart from some images that are doing rounds on the internet, there is also a stark similarity in the storylines of both Baahubali 2 and The Lion King.

Sample this: The Lion King, just like Baahubali 2 is a tale of two brothers that takes place in The Pride Lands (Mahishmati). Unlike men, The Pride Lands is inhabited by innocent animals who are suffering under the rule of a bad king Scar (Bhallaladeva). Now, Scar is also the bad brother of the good king Mufasa (Amarendra Baahubali). After Mufasa dies, his little son Simba (Mahendra Baahubali) runs away and grows in remote lands, far from The Pride Lands. Just like Mahendra Baahubali, Simba grows unaware of his real destiny that he is the true king of The Pride Lands. Just like Devasena who is held captive by Bhallaladeva, Mufasa is cruel to his brother’s wife Saribi (Devasena). Just like Mahendra Baahubali meets Avanthika in Baahubali 2 which eventually leads him to Mahishmati, Simba also meets his love interest Nala (Avanthika). The Lion King also has a character Rafiki (Kattappa) who guides Simba to achieve his true destiny.

Besides this storyline, The Lion King and Baahubali 2 are also similar in using ‘lookalikes’ well to keep suspense in the stories. Just like Amarendra and Mahendra, Simba and Mufasa also look the same. It’s because of their looks, we see a grown-up Simba seeing his reflection in a river (when he actually sees his father). It’s here when his father (this reflection in a river) tells his son Simba that he is the true king of The Pride Lands. Many similar images from both the films are floating around on the internet and one can’t help noticing these similarities.

