Baahubali 2: Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh’s reviews of SS Rajamouli epic just have to be read

Akshay Kumar is Bollywood’s hot machine. The man has given consecutive Rs 100-crore earners and has enough arsenal left for this year as well. So, when he sat down to watch Baahubali 2, two weeks too late if we may say so — he was basically gauging his competition. For those who came in late, SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali The Conclusion has already created Rs 400 crore club in Bollywood. The win is especially praiseworthy because the epic’s dubbed version was released in Hindi; Baahubali 2 has been originally made in Telugu.

So, after watching Baahubali 2, what did Akshay Kumar have to say? “Finally saw #BaahubaliTheConclusion, it deserves every bit of hype & success,taking Indian cinema 2 an international level.Congrats 2 d team,” Akshay wrote. Replying to his comment, director SS Rajamouli replied, “Thank you so much Akshay Kumar Sir…”

Finally saw #BaahubaliTheConclusion, it deserves every bit of hype & success,taking Indian cinema 2 an international level.Congrats 2 d team — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 15, 2017

Not just Akshay, Ranveer Singh also took to Twitter to share his review of Baahubali 2. Knowing Ranveer, it is hard to explain his thoughts so we are giving his tweet as is…

B

A

H

U

B

A

L

I

⚔️⚜️🐎🏹🔱✊🏾💪🏾👏🏾

OOOOOOOOMFG !!!!!!!!!!!!!!! @ssrajamouli — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) May 15, 2017

Even Rajamouli seems to be overwhelmed by Ranveer’s reaction and could not help smiling. He replied on Twitter, “Thank you so much Ranveer..:).” A day before Akshay took to Twitter about Baahubali 2, it was the turn of his wife Twinkle Khanna to give her rather hilarious take on the film. “All right perhaps I am a bit obsessed- but try it- say Kattappa 3 times and you won’t be able to stop- it’s like eating wafers – addictive!” she wrote and even took a shot at husband dearest, “Saw Baahubali & I’ve been calling my daughter Kattappa much to her dad’s annoyance-Perhaps he would prefer her being called Rowdy instead:).”

