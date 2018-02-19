Even before Baaghi 2 releases, makers announce Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff is at present is waiting for the release of Baaghi 2 trailer. Tiger Shroff is at present is waiting for the release of Baaghi 2 trailer.

Even before Baaghi 2 releases in theatres on March 30, Sajid Nadiadwala announced his next production venture and the third installment of the action franchise, Baaghi. The project would yet again star Tiger Shroff, who has made a niche about himself in the industry for his kickass action moves. Just like its prequel, Baaghi 3 will also be directed by choreographer-turned-director Ahmed Khan. The shooting will begin in December this year in China, followed by Japan. While Baaghi 2 stars Tiger’s rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani in the lead, there is no official announcement on who would be the female actor in Baaghi 3.

Baaghi franchise began in 2016 with Tiger and Shraddha Kapoor. The first film was directed by Sabbir Khan under the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner. The film managed to strike a chord with the audience, making a total of Rs 76.34 crore at the Indian box office.

Meanwhile, the shoot of Baaghi 2 has got over and the actors are waiting for the trailer release, scheduled for February 21. While the makers have left no stone unturned to keep the buzz around the film, recently we had informed the audience that Madhuri Dixit’s iconic track, “Ek Do Teen” from Tezaab, would be recreated for this film. The song would star Jacqueline Fernandez who would be paying a tribute to the 90s queen.

Baaghi 2 also made headlines for a viral video on social media which had Tiger and Disha shooting the climax sequence of the film in which the two stars looked madly in love with each other. The fans are waiting to witness the chemistry of Tiger and Disha which was last seen in a T-series single, “Befikra”.

