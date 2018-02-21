Baaghi 2 trailer: Tiger Shroff turns into a one-man army for Disha Patani

Baaghi 2 starring Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani will release on March 30, 2018. Baaghi 2 starring Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani will release on March 30, 2018.

Tiger Shroff’s rebel tale Baaghi has got a sequel in Baaghi 2. This time the actor fights for Disha Patani who plays his love interest in the movie. In the trailer of the second installment of the action franchise, we see Tiger flaunting his expertise in martial arts. His well-choreographed moves and his chiselled body leave you amazed. Disha, on the other hand, has once again donned the avatar of a simpleton and looks very similar to how she looked in her Bollywood debut, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. Other than the lead actors, short glimpses of the supporting cast of the movie including Randeep Hooda, Manoj Bajpayee, Prateik Babbar and Deepak Dobriyal have left us intrigued.

As the two and a half minutes trailer opens, Tiger aka Ronnie narrates his love story to Neha played by Disha. But just like the first installment of the franchise, this time too, a tragedy strikes this much-in-love couple and Neha’s supposed sister Ria gets kidnapped. What follows next is Ronnie’s struggle to find the little girl and his determination to go to any lengths to save her.

This is Disha and Tiger’s second project together. Since the release of their music video “Befikra” in 2016, the fans of the rumoured couple have been waiting for them to romance on the silver screen and with Baaghi 2, where the duo shares a crackling chemistry, fan’s wish seems to have come true.

To keep the buzz alive around their film, the makers of Baaghi 2 have been sharing posters and several videos on social media. Hours before the release of the trailer, Tiger and Disha struck the Baaghi pose and even expressed their excitement around the trailer launch event where the two reached on a chopper.

Check out the photos and videos from the trailer launch of Baaghi 2.

The movie, directed by Ahmed Khan, will also witness Jacqueline Fernandez recreating Madhuri Dixit’s chartbuster “Ek Do Teen” from the movie Tehzaab. While the original “Ek Do Teen” was choreographed by veteran choreographer Saroj Khan, the recreated version will be choreographed by Ganesh Acharya. Also, much ahead of the release of Baaghi 2, the makers have made an announcement about Baaghi 3 which will again have Tiger in the lead role.

Baaghi 2, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner, will hit screens on March 30, 2018.

