Baaghi 2 trailer release: LIVE UPDATES

The much-awaited trailer of Tiger Shroff’s romantic actioner Baaghi 2 will be released today. The Ahmed Khan directorial also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, Manoj Bajpayee and Prateik Babbar in pivotal roles. Baaghi 2, which is a sequel to the 2016 film Baaghi, will showcase Tiger Shroff in a much muscular and deadly avatar as compared to the prequel. The makers promise to raise the standard for action thrillers in Bollywood with the film’s high octane action sequences. It will also be interesting to watch the reel life romance of alleged love-birds, Tiger and Disha. Co-Produced by Fox Star Studios and Sajid Nadiadwala, Baaghi 2 is slated to release on March 30, 2018.

