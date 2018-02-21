Baaghi 2 trailer release: LIVE UPDATES

The much-awaited trailer of Tiger Shroff’s romantic actioner Baaghi 2 will be released today. The Ahmed Khan directorial also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, Manoj Bajpayee and Prateik Babbar in pivotal roles. Baaghi 2, which is a sequel to the 2016 film Baaghi, will showcase Tiger Shroff in a much muscular and deadly avatar as compared to the prequel. The makers promise to raise the standard for action thrillers in Bollywood with the film’s high octane action sequences. It will also be interesting to watch the reel life romance of alleged love-birds, Tiger and Disha. Co-Produced by Fox Star Studios and Sajid Nadiadwala, Baaghi 2 is slated to release on March 30, 2018.
The trailer of Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani starrer Baaghi 2 will be out at 3 pm today.
Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are all set to launch the trailer of their upcoming film Baaghi 2 but before that, they met their fans or the real Baaghis. What stole the attention of the shutterbugs was the chemistry Disha and Tiger shared. The two make quite a good on-screen pair and rumours are rife that the two have been dating each other for a long time. Baaghi 2 will be the first time when Disha and Tiger would be sharing the screen space.