Baaghi 2: Tiger Shroff is reminding his fans about something in this action-packed clip. Watch video

Tiger Shroff had a decent outing with Baaghi last year. The film was full of action and romance and got Tiger some good reviews for his performance alongside actor Shraddha Kapoor. A few days back, the actor had teased his fans with a new poster of Baaghi 2, confirming that a sequel was on the cards. Tiger featured in the poster with a bareback and dressed in a commando attire, while holding a gun and waiting in front of the helicopter. The second film in the franchise is slated to release in April 2018. While his fans wait for more updates on the same, Tiger took to his Instagram and shared a few throwback moments from the first part, asking his fans ‘not to get ready’, rather ‘be ready’.

“Thoughts into action #reminiscingaboutthepast,” captioned the Baaghi actor. The Instagram clip shared a few action moments from his action-packed film.

While the first film was directed by Sabbir Khan, choreographer-filmmaker Ahmed Khan has been roped in to direct the sequel. The makers, however, have not announced any news about the female lead actor.

The actor is reportedly polishing his martial arts skills now.

Tiger is presently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Munna Michael. The film marks the debut of Nidhi Aggarwal and is directed by Sabbir Khan. The movie will also features Raees actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and is slated to release in July this year.

