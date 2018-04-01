Bollywood heaps praise on Baaghi 2, Hrithik Roshan gives ‘Best action hero’ title to Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff’s film Baaghi 2 becomes highest opening film of 2018. Tiger Shroff’s film Baaghi 2 becomes highest opening film of 2018.

Not only at the box office, Tiger Shroff’s latest release Baaghi 2 has left the entire Bollywood fraternity impressed. The romantic actioner is receiving praises from Tiger’s contemporaries. While Akshay Kumar has tagged Tiger as India’s Tony Jaa, Hrithik Roshan, who would soon be sharing the screen space with the Heropanti actor, is looking forward to work with “best action hero” of the Indian film industry.

Akshay took to Twitter and wrote, “Take a bow @iTIGERSHROFF 🙇 Bollywood can proudly announce that we have our very own Tony Jaa in the industry. Your action is a force to be reckoned with 👊🏽,” and Hrithik tweeted, “iTIGERSHROFF !!! You’v done it !!! I’m now looking forward to working with the BEST action hero in the industry ! Bravo! Keep flying high!”

Not just Hrithik and Akshay, many from the industry are stunned by the Ahmed Khan directorial.

Arjun Kapoor wrote, “The power of what happens when u entertain an all India audience is showcased by the opening of #Baaghi2 !!! Super stuff from @iTIGERSHROFF @DishPatani #AhmedKhan & Sajid Bhai @NGEMovies @WardaNadiadwala proving yet again commercial cinema is never gonna go outta fashion !!!”

Suniel Shetty tweeted, “In Awe… Have a @iTIGERSHROFF hangover …Tigy u’ve run a full marathon like a hundred meters …Kudos @NGEMovies @foxstarhindi @khan_ahmedasas @DishPatani for a truly unreal action/romance experience…Production values like never before …can go on & on… #Baaghi2”

Tiger’s Heropanti co-star Kriti Sanon was all praise too. She posted on Twitter, “Great chemistry, SUPERB action and full-on paisa vasool!!Kudos to the #Baaghi2 team👏🏻❤️ @WardaNadiadwala #SajidSir ! @iTIGERSHROFF so happy to see u fly higher everytime, u owned it! 🤗❤️@DishPatani u were amazing! 🤗 @khan_ahmedasas sir 👏🏻👌🏻love you!❤️Big hug”

Here’s a look at what celebs are saying about Baaghi 2:

Not just Bollywood actors but trade analysts are also excited about the film’s box office performance. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “#Baaghi2 sets the BO on 🔥🔥🔥… Takes a FANTABULOUS, EARTH SHATTERING START… Emerges the BIGGEST OPENER of 2018 [so far], surpassing Previews + Day 1 biz of #Padmaavat… Fri ₹ 25.10 cr. India biz… The numbers are an EYE-OPENER!”

“The MIND-BOGGLING Day 1 biz of #TigerZindaHai [Dec 2017] and #Baaghi2 hammers the fact that well-made action/masala entertainers will never go out of vogue… The genre worked big time in the past, it continues to attract massive footfalls to this date,” he continued.

TOP 5 – 2018

Opening Day biz…

1. #Baaghi2 ₹ 25.10 cr

2. #Padmaavat ₹ 19 cr

Note: Thu release; incl previews on Wed ₹ 24 cr

Also: Hindi + Tamil + Telugu

3. #PadMan ₹ 10.26 cr

4. #Raid ₹ 10.04 cr

5. #SonuKeTituKiSweety ₹ 6.42 cr

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 31, 2018

Meanwhile, Baaghi 2 has also become the highest opener of 2018, surpassing Padmaavat which had managed to mint Rs 19 crore on day one.

Baaghi 2 also stars Disha Patani. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film is sequel to 2016 hit Baaghi.

