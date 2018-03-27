Baaghi 2 actor Tiger Shroff on Ek Do Teen: Those reactions were expected

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani film Baaghi 2 has a remixed version of ‘Ek Do Teen’ featuriong Jacqueline Fernandez. Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani film Baaghi 2 has a remixed version of ‘Ek Do Teen’ featuriong Jacqueline Fernandez.

Jacqueline Fernandez will next be seen in Salman Khan film Race 3. But before that she created quite a buzz when she chose to step into the shoes of Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit for the recreated song “Ek Do Teen” in Baaghi 2. While many loved her scintillating moves, others thought the song completely took away the grace and elegance of Madhuri in the original number from the 1988 movie Tezaab. And amid all the mixed reactions, Baaghi 2 lead actor Tiger Shroff has come to Jacky’s rescue.

Tiger, while promoting Baaghi 2 in New Delhi along with his leading lady Disha Patani, shared his take on the entire controversy, exclusively with indianexpress.com. Tiger said, “Those reactions were expected when people compare our song with the great Madhuri Dixit and the iconic number Ek Do Teen. In no ways do we mean to compare ourselves. Our song is just a humble tribute. But you can’t take away from the hard work Jacqueline has done for the song.”

Tiger further said how the song has only added to the value of Baaghi 2, even if both him and Disha aren’t part of its picturisation.

“I think launching that song was a part of promotions. And it’s our film song at the end of the day. Us not being there just doesn’t matter. At the end of the day, the bigger picture is our film and it’s working in tangent for our film. It’s PR for Baaghi 2,” said the actor.

We quizzed Disha if she wished to be a part of the song and if she would have done it any differently, and pat came her reply, “No I don’t want to do it. Jacqueline has done it and she has done it perfectly. She is looking so good. She has danced so well. I don’t want to take that away from her.”

Baaghi 2 is a sequel to 2016 film Baaghi which starred Tiger and Shraddha Kapoor. While Disha has replaced Shraddha in the second instalment of the action franchise, Jacqueline has done a special song. The Ahmed Khan directorial releases on March 30.

