Baaghi 2: Five reasons to watch Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani starrer

Baaghi 2, starring Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, is all set to hit screens on March 30. A sequel to the 2016 film Baaghi, Baaghi 2 is the love story of a rebel. Directed by ace choreographer Ahmed Khan, the film is being promoted as a romantic actioner. The film has also been in the limelight for its songs, mainly the rehashed version of Tezaab’s Ek Do Teen. The song has received polarising response but still has managed to grab headlines.

Here are five reasons to watch Baaghi 2:

1. It’s a love story

The Indian audience is always on the lookout for a happy ending and with a love story on the silver screen, we are always hoping that, defying all odds the couple will end up together. Baaghi 2’s trailer promises that the film will be a love story. For the younger generation, this could be a great date movie.

2. Ensemble cast

Apart from the lead actors, the film also stars Randeep Hooda and Manoj Bajpayee. The two versatile actors are known for their stellar performances and the audience already has gotten a glimpse of their acting in the film’s trailer. Randeep’s look in the film generated a lot of buzz as it is quite different from all the looks he has sported before.

3. For Tiger’s action moves

The film’s trailer showcases Tiger performing some really cool action scenes and this could be motivation enough for action movie fans to watch this film.

4. Tiger & Disha’s first film together

The rumoured relationship of Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani has kept many Bollywood fans interested. Though the two have never gone on record to confirm their relationship status, their frequent outings tell another tale. This will be Tiger and Disha’s first film together.

5. The rehashed songs

Jacqueline Fernandez’s Ek Do Teen got a lot of backlash but one cannot deny that the popularity of rehashed songs has played a significant role in a film’s popularity. This film boasts of two rehashed tracks, Ek Do Teen and Mundiyan, and that could be a key factor in pulling the audience into the theatre.

