Baaghi 2: Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani stars shooting for the action-packed entertainer. See photos

After paying tribute to Michael Jackson in Munna Michael, Tiger Shroff is back to packing some punches and throwing some kicks with his next Baaghi 2. And on this journey, it is his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani who would become his partner in crime. The actors have begun the shoot of their film and had a small cake cutting ceremony wherein the filmmakers and the entire cast and crew wished each other all the best for their venture.

While the prequel of the film was directed by Sabbir Khan, this project would mark Tiger’s first venture with choreographer-filmmaker Ahmed Khan.

Talking about working with her best friend and rumoured beau Tiger, Disha said in an interview earlier, “Ya, we are great friends, we are very comfortable with each other and it is not like work, it is like we’re doing something new, and we both are very competitive. We always try to do our best and be a team.”

While Disha has debuted with MS Dhoni, this is for the first time she will have a solo lead. The actor was also all praise for her producer, Sajid Nadiadwala. “I find him one of the most pragmatic mentors which make him a go-to person for everyone who works with him. If there is any issue that you take to him, before you know it he hasn’t only found an appropriate solution to it but also worked towards solving it,” Disha said.

Baaghi 2 is scheduled for next year’s April release.

