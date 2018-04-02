Baaghi 2 success leaves Tiger Shroff speechless. Watch video

Tiger Shroff thank his fans and family for the love he received for Baaghi 2. Tiger Shroff thank his fans and family for the love he received for Baaghi 2.

Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 2 has become one of the highest weekend openers of 2018 by collecting Rs 73.10 crore at the box office. The film stands in the second position after Padmaavat, which had recorded Rs 110 crore by the end of its first extended weekend. While the Ahmed Khan directorial is leaving no stone unturned to give reasons to the cast and crew to celebrate, Tiger took to Twitter and posted a video where he addressed his friends, family and fans for bestowing so much of love on him and his film.

“I just want to thank you all for all the love and support you have given to me and the whole team of Baaghi. Can’t thank you enough. This feels surreal and it still feels like I am dreaming. This is something I could never really dream of in my wildest dream or even dare to dream. I am just so thankful for all that’s happening,” said the actor.

Tiger, who looked ecstatic, was also extremely emotional while speaking to his audience. He said the success has made him speechless and all he could do is to thank everyone for the love showered on him. “We are grateful and thankful. I cannot say enough. I am speechless and cannot tell you how I feel. I don’t know what to say honestly speaking but cannot stop saying thank you. Thank you to all who have been a support. Thank you audiences, family and friends for all your love,” added Tiger.

Also read | Baaghi 2 movie review: The Tiger Shroff film has more fight than bite

Baaghi 2, which also stars Disha Patani, has received mixed reactions from critics. While the action sequences and Tiger Shroff’s effort are being praised, critics claim the storyline is weak.

The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta in her review mentioned, “When Tiger is on the move, kicking, jumping, punching, wielding guns and knives and bombs, Baaghi 2 delivers. It falters when it dives into ‘emotion’, trying to get our Army jawan hero in touch with his softer side. The love story is saggy. The pretty (Disha) Patani, who debuted with sparkle in MS Dhoni, comes off insipid and out of her depth here.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd