Baaghi 2 song Mundiyan release LIVE UPDATES: The rebel burns the dance floor

The makers of Baaghi 2 are all set to treat the audience with yet another yesteryear chartbuster. “Mundiyan”, the first song of Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani starrer, is a recreated version of hit Punjabi track “Mundian To Bach Ke”.

Talking about “Mundiyan”, Baaghi 2 director Ahmed Khan said, “Everybody is recreating Punjabi songs and Mundian To Bach Ke was the mother of the songs released earlier like Kala Chashma and Teri To, Teri Ta, Hamesha Yaad Satave among others. Since I had to recreate one too, I decided to go ahead with this one as it connects easily with the masses and is a fun number to groove to. All of us had a blast shooting for it.”

