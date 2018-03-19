Baaghi 2 song Ek Do Teen: Jacqueline Fernandez is the new age ‘Mohini’ adding utmost hotness

Baaghi 2 song Ek Do Teen: Jacqueline Fernandez is the perfect dose of hotness in this recreated version. Baaghi 2 song Ek Do Teen: Jacqueline Fernandez is the perfect dose of hotness in this recreated version.

The much-awaited Baaghi 2 song, the revamped version of “Ek Do Teen” starring Jacqueline Fernandez is out. Sung by Shreya Ghoshal, the song is everything you expected. It is high on energy, oozing hotness and Jacqueline’s sensuous moves will bowl you over. Its video also features Prateik Babbar shaking a leg with Jacky. The song is a tribute to Bollywood’s original Mohini aka Madhuri Dixit who has for years ruled our hearts with her iconic dance ever since she made her debut in 1988 film Tezaab and its track “Ek Do Teen”, originally sung by Alka Yagnik.

While we enjoy this song, it would not be wrong to say that we still miss Madhuri’s aura on-screen. The queen of the 1990s, who aced expressions and moves of iconic choreographer Saroj Khan is going to stay etched in our memories forever, but this song is totally for the millennials and the generations to come. Calling the remixed version the next party anthem won’t be wrong.

Watch Ek Do Teen song video from Baaghi 2:

Talking about the song, Jacqueline said that it is not an attempt to match up to Madhuri Dixit who featured in this iconic track from Tezaab.

“This is honestly, more than anything, a tribute to an amazing and iconic number that they gave to us, which is “Ek Do Teen Char”. And, for me as an actress, this is such an honour. I know I would never be able to match up to Madhuri Dixit, that’s not something that I’m even going to attempt. You cannot replicate someone like Madhuri Dixit, as there is only one Madhuri Dixit. I know that this is just my tribute to her,” she said.

Baaghi 2, which is the second installment in the Baaghi franchise, stars Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani. This Sajid Nadiadwala film follows a battle-hardened army officer in search of his ex-lover’s mysteriously kidnapped child. The film will hit the theatres on March 30.

