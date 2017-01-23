Baaghi 2 shoot begins: Tiger Shroff to kick punches under Krrish action director Tony Ching

Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 2 will be directed by Sabbir Khan. Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 2 will be directed by Sabbir Khan.

Tiger Shroff has kicked off the shooting for his next film, which is a sequel to 2016 release Baaghi. The action drama introduced Kerala’s famous martial art Kalaripayattu on India’s big screen. It also had Tiger teaming up with Shraddha Kapoor for the first time. Though there is no information on who will play Tiger’s leading lady in the sequel, the film is still making a lot of news. The action sequences are being choreographed by Shaolin Soccer fame Tony Ching, who had earlier worked on Krrish and Krrish 3. This is definitely going to up the scale of stunts in Bollywood. Unlike the earlier part, which was directed by Sabbir Khan, this one is being made by choreographer-turned-director Ahmed Khan.

If sources are to be believed, Baaghi’s sequel will be a spinoff of its original part. While in the 2016 film, Tiger was a rebel fighting for love, in this one he will play a soldier. Earlier, Tiger and Ahmed have worked together in the single “Aa Raha Hoon Main” sung by Atif Aslam. Ahmed debuted as a director in 2004 with John Abraham-starrer Lakeer. His last outing as a director was Fool N Final, starring Shahid Kapoor, however, none of his films worked well at the box office.

Now, that Ahmed is geared up for Baaghi’s sequel, it would be interesting to see how he presents Tiger in a new way as the Heropanti actor has already created a niche for himself in the industry through his dance and stunts.

Meanwhile, Tiger has wrapped up the shoot of Munna Michael, a dance drama. The film marks the third association of the actor with director Sabbir. It also stars Nawazzudin Siddiqui.

