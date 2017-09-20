Baaghi 2: Rumoured couple Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff begin shoot, see photo

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani start shooting for Baaghi 2 with a grand celebration. Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani start shooting for Baaghi 2 with a grand celebration.

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani’s Baaghi 2, the second installment of the 2016 film, went on floors in Pune on Monday and the Baaghi team is having fun on the sets. Sharing a picture on his Twitter handle, Tiger wrote, “…and so it begins :) #Baaghi2 @khan_ahmedasas @NGEMovies @DishPatani @WardaNadiadwala @shairaahmedkhan #SajidNadiadwala.”

Even Disha took to social media to share the same picture and wrote, “And thats how we kick start #Baaghi2 @itigershorff @WardaNadiadwala #SajidNadiadwala @ahmedkhan @ngemovies Abhi toh humne start kiya hai 😃.” Tiger, Disha, filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala and choreographer-turned-director Ahmed Khan can be seen along with the other cast and crew members. Looks like the actors began the shoot of the film with a small cake cutting ceremony wherein all of them wished each other all the best for their venture.

This is the first time Tiger and Disha will be romancing each other on screen. As was seen in the first look of the film, Tiger is sporting a hot chiseled body and we are sure that even this time Tiger is going to leave no stone unturned to up the action in the film. But talking about his look, Tiger also has quite a surprise planned for his fans. Tiger will be undergoing an image change and would turn bald for the film.

This is Tiger’s fourth project after ‘Heropanti’, ‘Baaghi‘ and ‘Munna Michael’. Talking about his collaboration with the filmmaker Sajid, Tiger had earlier said, “I’m excited to work with Sajid sir again. I missed working with him. He’s family to me, not because I made my debut with his production, but he has been my mentor throughout my journey. Baaghi 2 is like returning to the home turf.”

Baaghi 2 is slated for a release on April 27 next year.

